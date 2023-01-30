Re: Israel extremists attack Armenian Patriarchate in Jerusalem

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel extremists attack Armenian Patriarchate in JerusalemMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 30, 2023 add comment 32 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Unfortunately the are extremists on BOTH sides. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Katherine Tai running out of time for US trade deal focus to deliver for poor communities next article Eating the Past: Washington D.C. – White House cooking The author comredg you might also like Re: UK teaches Jordan how to spy on it’s citizens – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel steals artefacts from Palestinian site in Nablus Re: Hamas slams Blinken’s visit to Israel – Middle East Monitor Re: Explosion hits military facility in central Iran Re: Explosion hits military facility in central Iran Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email