Re: Israel extends detention of Palestinian child 





Len you are simply spamming and ignoring the content of the article and my post. In answer to your post:

There are 4.2 million Jews living in Israel who descend from Jews who made Aliyah from middle eastern countries.

There are 2.4 million Jews living in Israel who have descended from Jews living in Israel and Europe.

There are 160,500 or so Jews living in Israel who came or descended from Jews living in Eghipia.

All of these Jews are most closely related to one another. Here is what real science revealed by real geneticists say:

Geneticist Doron Behar (2013): “Ashkenazi Jews derive their ancestry primarily from the populations of the middle east and Europe.”

Meanwhile Harry Ostrer, a geneticist at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, in his Book Legacy showed that Jews around the world could trace their ancestry to a group of people who lived in the Middle East 2,000 years ago; that meant, however, that certain genetic signatures could be used to identify Jews, indicating that Jews share a common biological identity beyond their religious affiliation. There is a biological basis for Jewishness: “Jews can be said to be a people with a shared genetic legacy,”

Now read American Journal of Human Genetics (June 4, 2010) which states that “The genetic, cultural and religious traditions of contemporary Jewish people originated in the Middle East over three thousand years ago.”





