Re: Israel extends ban by six months on PA Governor from entering Jerusalem





Mr. MAGNES at the UN 1947: 😏 Why do we call the Jews and the Arabs Semitic people? It is because they have presumably more or less a common ancestry. There is no racial problem, therefore between them. 😁An Arab cannot say to a Jew, “You have a big nose “, because a lot of Arabs have bigger noses, and a Jew cannot say to an Arab “You are too clever a merchant”, because we have very clever merchants among ourselves. There is no racial animosity.

Imagine these Europeans trying to claim to have the same ancestry as the Arabs. In fact, according to their own DNA, they are 100% European but they live in a delusion believing in an invented accessory whose origin is thousands of miles away from their real origin. And the man was also trying to say the Arabs and the Jews are the same people because both have big noses? That is insane. He forgot the Jews are Ugandan, Chinese, Hungarian, Indian, Russian. Good thing he did not say both have hooked noses. He made those statements only a few months in 1947 before the white European Jews went around Palestine dropping their pants and raping the women of Palestine.





Source link