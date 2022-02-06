Re: Israel exploits security, sectarian tensions among Gulf states to achieve own interests

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel exploits security, sectarian tensions among Gulf states to achieve own interestsMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 6, 2022 add comment 4 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Wow! That’s imressive. There weren’t any Jews that far back!Maybe it was Khazars that were expelled, Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Tamar Braxton Shares A Message About Shedding – See It Here next article White House Sees Hearing Aids as Chance to Lower Prices Through Competition The author comredg you might also like Re: Part of Israel’s Separation Wall collapses – Middle East Monitor Re: Pragmatic Ibadi Islam at heart of Oman’s neutrality between Axis of Resistance and Normalisation – Middle East Monitor Re: Hamas urges AU to reject Israel’s observer status – Middle East Monitor Re: Part of Israel’s Separation Wall collapses – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel and the silent genocide of Palestinian children Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email