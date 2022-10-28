MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel expels Palestinian families from their homes in Jordan Valley MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 28, 2022 add comment 17 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Ugly rejected hoore, your ilk are the lowest of the low. No wonder why you were the world most hated people! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Stonk Tech Launches Free App Providing Extra Support To Retail… next article Re: Palestinian PA calls for urgent international efforts to end the siege on Shuafat camp The author comredg you might also like Re: The Palestinians in Gaza must watch in silence as their natural resources are stolen Re: Assassinations do not stop the resistance Re: The roar of the Lions’ Den – Middle East Monitor Re: Greece modernises air force to overtake Turkiye, with Israel's help Re: Turkiye President: 530,000 people voluntarily returned to safe zones in Syria Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email