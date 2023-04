Re: Israel envoy walks out of UNSC meeting on Palestine





A cowardly stunt with fake indignation. The agenda was available to all participants in the meeting at least a week in advance..(See Lavrov’s presser on 27/4.) Judeo-Nazi Apartheid Israel offered no complaint. None. Zippo. Nada. Nichevo. Bupkis.

The fact is that they are too ashamed to confront reality in public.

Cowardice of the first order.





