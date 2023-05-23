Re: Israel ‘embarrassed’ UAE, so no other Arab state will normalise ties  – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel ‘embarrassed’ UAE, so no other Arab state will normalise ties – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on May 23, 2023 add comment 22 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Well let’s see shall we Israel is just too powerful, too important to ignore Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article YEYIAN GAMING Launches PEGASUS ATX 3.0 80 Plus Gold and Platinum PSU… next article Teen with swastika flag said he 'wanted to kill Biden' after crashing into White House The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel bombs home of martyr Moataz Khawaja in the town of Ni'lin Re: France officials will not meet with Israel’s far-right finance minister Smotrich – Middle East Monitor Re: Saudi Arabia, Israel in ‘advanced contact’ for direct Hajj travel – Middle East Monitor Re: Cyprus says Turkiye consent is not needed for EastMed pipeline Re: Israel discusses regional options to end challenge of Palestinian resistance in Gaza Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email