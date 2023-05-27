Re: Israel ‘embarrassed’ UAE, so no other Arab state will normalise ties  – Middle East Monitor

INDIANS (ET)Re: Israel ‘embarrassed’ UAE, so no other Arab state will normalise ties – Middle East MonitorINDIANS (ET) by comredg on May 27, 2023 add comment 22 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Hahahaaas em who cares the dogs bark but the caravan goes on Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article How to get laughs in Hong Kong: veteran comedian Steven Lee talks about living with disability, building audiences and dealing with ‘internet mobs who hurt free speech’ next article Re: UN: Malnutrition risk for half a million Yemen children The author comredg you might also like Re: Iran: Int'al efforts to reach preliminary version of nuclear deal Re: China calls on Israel to ‘stop encroaching’ on Palestinian land – Middle East Monitor Re: New York Law School under fire for 'silencing' criticism of Israel Re: WHO adopts resolution on health conditions in Occupied Palestine Re: Rabbis from 3 continents gather in Morocco for Jewish conference Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email