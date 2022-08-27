MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel drops murder case against settler who killed PalestinianMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 27, 2022 add comment 10 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Found a good book: https://www.big-lies.ORG/jews/marschalko-louis-the-world-conquerors-the-real-war-criminals-1958-en.pdf Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Covid-19: foreign students raring to return to Chinese universities after being hit by years-long absence next article White House blasts Republicans as four more states ban abortion The author comredg you might also like Re: Poll: Palestine President Abbas’ popularity rose after statements in Germany – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel drops murder case against settler who killed Palestinian Re: The killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri Re: Israel bans Jordanian tribal judge from entry Re: Gantz and Lapid are on the same page in their intentions towards the Palestinians Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email