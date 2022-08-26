Re: Israel drops murder case against settler who killed Palestinian





According to all three religious texts from Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, Jews were chosen by God to receive the Ten Commandments, and led them to the promised land, which is where they hand built another independent nation. I am an atheist, but Islam Islamists are pissssed off about it. I know Christians are not happy to see the banner of Islam fly over the West Bank, the biblical birthplace of David, Solomon, and Jesus. For Muslims, the City of Jerusalem is an important site, as the home of the prophets of Islam such as Dawud (David), Sulayman (Solomon), and ‘Isa (Jesus) (All Jews born in the West Bank)





Source link