MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Israel displaces more Palestinian families in occupied Jerusalem

by comredg
The lesson in this is quite simple, if you don't have a proper permit, don't build. I attached a garage to my house 4 yrs. ago. First thing I had to get was a building permit. Then I had to inform the building inspector as work progressed so he could see that the building code was being followed. The inspector came out a total of 6 times. If I didn't follow the rules, I could have been told to tear it down and I would have lost 50K. Palestinians feel "entitled" and don't need to follow rules and this is the result.



