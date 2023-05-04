Re: Israel detains Palestinians and foreign activists in Yatta





By the end of 1967 it was all over. The British forces

had suffered some 60 killed and 700 wounded in the

hardest anti-terrorist campaigning since Malaya and

the indignity of their final departure ranked with the

retreat from Palestine. There were no friendly

ceremonies of independence here, only bitterness and

the taste of failure. The last British High

Commissioner had to be lifted out by helicopter under

armed guard to a naval carrier standing well offshore.

So a few thousand determined Yemenis managed to get rid of the British Empire and what we have in Palestine are a people who used to live in the GH ghettos of Eastern Europe. Their success in establishing themselves in Palestine was 100% dependent on the Christian countries of the West who hated them and who wanted to get rid of them and they were highly motivated in assisting them to settle in Palestine. But the Arabs are asking why should they pay a price for a conflict that was between two white Europeans, the Jews and the Christians of Europe? There will never come a time that the Arabs will accept the invasion and occupation of their land by a foreign people.





