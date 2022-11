30. The Ein Ofarim killings was a terrorist attack which occurred on Wednesday night, 12 September 1956.

The attack

On Wednesday night, 12 September 1956, a Palestinian Fedayeen squad infiltrated into Israel from Jordan. The militants reached the Ein Ofarim facility near the village Hatzeva where they stabbed to death 3 Druze guardsmen.

Mudered

• Nawaf Abu-Ghazi (born 1931)[1]

• Suleiman Hatoum (born 1931)[2]

• Rafik Abdullah (born 1933)





