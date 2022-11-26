MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel designate-Premier appoints far-right Ben-Gvir as new Security MinisterMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 26, 2022 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Do you dress up as Bennie at Purim? Terrorist-loving s c u m! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Advocacy groups urge US Congress to pass Improving Digital Identity Act next article In pictures: White House weddings through the years The author comredg you might also like Re: The crime of not responding to the Israel raids in Syria Re: Israel designate-Premier appoints far-right Ben-Gvir as new Security Minister Re: CCTV captures bus blast in Jerusalem Re: CCTV captures bus blast in Jerusalem Re: CCTV captures bus blast in Jerusalem Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email