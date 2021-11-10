Re: Israel deploys sweeping facial recognition tech in West Bank





The Hashemite royalty is the ONLY legitimate islamic royalty and can provide PROOF of its line of succession all the way back to Mohammed. They have existed in the region for CENTURIES. The Saudis were just tribal bandits until the British helped them conquer the Arabian peninsula during WWI. The House of Saud has been a rival since that time. But the Hashemite Kingdom has been around for 1600 years. The Saudi Kingdom for barely over 100. As for the Palestinians, they were created by Nasser’s Pan Arab League in the 1960s when they realized they were not going to be able to defeat Israel by normal means. In 1970 the PLO executed an attempt to over throw the Jordanian nation and were soundly trounced and removed to Lebanon, creating a civil war that continues to this day (Hezbollah being their successor in Lebanon). But in 1967 the West Bank was JORDANIAN, not Palestinian. It became “Palestinian” when Israel won the 67 Six Day War (capturing Jerusalem and the West Bank a result of Jordan being foolish enough to follow Nasser into the 67 war – begun by the way by Egypt, not Israel – Egypt began the war by sinking an Israeli destroy in a surprise attack and blockading the Israeli port of Eilat, both of which were acts of war, and then moving heavy armored units to the Israeli border in preparation for an invasion). Since then the Jordanian residents of the West Bank (Not Palestinians) have refused to leave for Jordan and the Jordanians have NOT WANTED THEM BACK.





