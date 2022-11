“Wood, plastic and tin”…the self-same materials most homeless squatters build their “residences” with. Most homeless encampments throughout the rest the globe are also not allowed to stand, let alone be continually rebuilt despite the inhabitans possessing no proof of “ownership” whatsoever.

Bodouins have always been wanderers, never staying long in one place. In cases like this, they are paid (literally) by “Anti-Zionist” forces to stay and make as much noise as possible.





Source link