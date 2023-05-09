Re: Israel demolishes Palestinian school in West Bank





Therefore according to you, the DNA of the Yemeni Jews must say they are Yemeni -Jewish or does it say they are Ashkenazi Jewish? Look at the link below, it is a picture of Olmert shaking hands with a Yemeni couple, that is the only picture that I have seen of Olmert with Yemeni Jews and what it means is that over so many decades he has carefully avoided coming close to Yemeni Jews because the contrast in appearance scares him and I am sure that in this case it was just that he met them on the street by accident. What scares the European Jews more than anything else is there European faces because they cannot explain why they look so European and the Arab Jews of the Middle East Middle Eastern If they originated in the Middle East like they claim..

https://bit.lY/Ehud-Olmert-Yemeni-Jews





Source link