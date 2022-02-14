MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel demolishes home of Palestinian prisonerMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 14, 2022 add comment 12 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest I think you meant to say Ishamel Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Happy Valentine's Day – Hear "I Love You" in Native Languages next article Parkland father climbs tower near White House to send Biden a message The author comredg you might also like Re: Israeli Prime Minister flies to Bahrain in first visit Re: Over 150 Palestinians wounded in Israel’s West Bank aggression – Middle East Monitor Re: Hezbollah calls for Lebanon not to accept maritime border demarcation Re: Israel demolishes home of Palestinian prisoner Re: Israel, Morocco agree $500m defence missile deal Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email