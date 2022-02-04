Re: Israel Defence Minister signs security agreement with Bahrain

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel Defence Minister signs security agreement with BahrainMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 4, 2022 add comment 5 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest The slogan of Hasbara Central: WWGD (What would Goebbels do?) Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article George Floyd’s Death: Federal Trial, On Hold Due To This Reason next article Opinion: CT’s Cat Lady on why the First Feline should take over the White House The author comredg you might also like Re: To prevent a second Bosnian genocide, Turkey may finally militarily intervene Re: Palestinians married to Israeli citizens excluded from COVID vaccine pass Re: Footage shows wreckage of US military helicopter in NW Syria Re: US film documents Israel’s killing of 77 Palestine children in 2021 – Middle East Monitor Re: To prevent a second Bosnian genocide, Turkey may finally militarily intervene Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email