close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Israel defence minister ordered 1954 explosions that hit US, UK targets in Egypt

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 23 views
no thumb


The Israeli attack on the USS Liberty was a grievous error, attributable to the fact that it occurred in the midst of the confusion of a full-scale war in 1967, that Israel was winning. Ten official United States investigations and three official Israeli inquiries have all conclusively established the attack was a tragic mistake. Israel apologized for the tragedy immediately and offered on June 9 to compensate the victims. Israel ultimately paid nearly $13 million in humanitarian reparations to the United States and to the families of the victims in amounts established by the U.S. State Department. Adjusted for inflation, $13,000,000.00 in 1967 is equal to $101,539,878.42 in 2020.

Can you name one benefit that Israel would have derived from attacking the US? Please do not dodge the question



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response