Re: Israel defence minister ordered 1954 explosions that hit US, UK targets in Egypt





The Israeli attack on the USS Liberty was a grievous error, attributable to the fact that it occurred in the midst of the confusion of a full-scale war in 1967, that Israel was winning. Ten official United States investigations and three official Israeli inquiries have all conclusively established the attack was a tragic mistake. Israel apologized for the tragedy immediately and offered on June 9 to compensate the victims. Israel ultimately paid nearly $13 million in humanitarian reparations to the United States and to the families of the victims in amounts established by the U.S. State Department. Adjusted for inflation, $13,000,000.00 in 1967 is equal to $101,539,878.42 in 2020.

Can you name one benefit that Israel would have derived from attacking the US? Please do not dodge the question





Source link