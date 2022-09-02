Re: Israel: court rejects release of Palestinian hunger striker

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel: court rejects release of Palestinian hunger strikerMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on September 2, 2022 add comment 19 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest It was not his decision to be held without charge. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article The 20 MSP Announces Six Acquisitions, Bold Vision for the Future next article President Joe Biden acknowledges Jackson water emergency The author comredg you might also like Re: US calls on Turkiye, Greece to avoid tensions Re: How does Arab normalisation with Israel affect the Palestinians of Latin America? Re: How does Arab normalisation with Israel affect the Palestinians of Latin America? Re: How does Arab normalisation with Israel affect the Palestinians of Latin America? Re: Power cuts melt Gaza’s ice cream stocks as heatwave boosts demand – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email