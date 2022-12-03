Re: Israel contemplates barring UN envoy from entering Occupied Palestine Territories





Israel, keep her out. She is an anti-Israel activist whose bias is well known.

Merav Marks, legal adviser for the Israeli mission to the UN in Geneva, said during the closing session of the Human Rights Council that Ms Albanese was “unfit” to take the role of Special Rapporteur on Palestine. He said: “The newly appointed special rapporteur’s opinion expressed in numerous articles, events and media outlets endlessly voicing anti-Israel libel shows that she is unfit to take up this role.”

The Jewish Chronicle noted that n one post in 2015, she celebrated terrorist Leila Khaled, a leader in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. Alongside a news story on Electronic Intifada, which revealed “Palestinian resistance icon Leila Khaled” was to tour South Africa, Ms Albanese wrote: “Go Leila go!”

The same year, she shared a story about a border official in Latin America who drew a picture of a penis on the passport of an Israeli citizen and wrote “Viva Palestinia”. She has likened Israelis to Nazis. She told Gazans days ago they have a right to resist (a euphemism for terror operations.

Previously, Francesca Albanese claimed: “Israel says ‘resistance equals terrorism,’ but an occupation requires violence and generates violence.”

The only reason why Israel would allow her in would to arrest and try her for criminal slander and material support for terrorism.





Source link