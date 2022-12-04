Re: Israel contemplates barring UN envoy from entering Occupied Palestine Territories





You start your diatribe with :

“anti -Israeli activist! ; in other words she exposes the brutalities and violations of International Law by the apartheid Jewish Israeli state.

You then try to offer further criticism which is nothing more than a vain, feeble effort ; claiming she was unfit because what she

expressed was “anti-Israel libel” : Yet no legal action followed which could demonstrate the vile lies which you declare.

In desperation you then focus on a reference on Leila Khaled, a true Palestinian resistance fighter against the barbarities of racist Jewish Israel. Her

crime in your eyes was that she wrote “Go Leila go” !! Wow !! ?? “Go Lelia go”. How decrepid can your comment go !

The remainder of your retort is much the same as what you wrote at the start ; foul, vile drivel in support of someone who supports democracy and one who is

in favour of law and order.

Par for the course for apartheid Jewish Israel and its supporters !





