Re: Israel considering wide-scale West Bank military offensive

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel considering wide-scale West Bank military offensiveMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 7, 2023 add comment 21 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Keep it shut: Learn to stay away instead of nibbling ankles. I never read your mumbo-jumbo: too low for my IQ Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Hong Kong ends reign as world’s most expensive city for expats, Singapore gains 8 places amid soaring property prices, survey reveals next article White House reacts to Ukraine dam collapse The author comredg you might also like Re: UK Prime Minister announces plans for two more barges to house 1,000 migrants Re: Egypt, Israel leaders discuss border shootings Re: Mother of slain Palestinian child calls for justice Re: Breakthrough on stalled EU migration deal coming this week – official Re: UK Prime Minister announces plans for two more barges to house 1,000 migrants Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email