Re: Israel confiscates sole medical vehicle serving 1,500 Palestinians





In Masafer Yatta, which is located within 918 firing range, has a shabby clinic building already. There is no need to build a new one and the Israeli army has not destroyed the one that exists. The clinic was built with funding by Italy in consultation with the PA. Masafer Yatta is one of the 14 Arab communities located in the firing range. Why does the Palestinian authority not fund medical persons to house this clinic? The PA could also fund transportation for patients to Yatta, a city of 64,000 people, which is 20 kilometers away or Hebron, a city of 215,000 which is 28 kilometers away.

Or the Palestinian medical services could coordinate their coming and goings through the firing range with Cogat. This really is not so hard considering that the Palestinian ministry of health in Ramallah and Israeli authorities have coordinated millions of Palestinian patient cases to be seen in Israel.





Source link