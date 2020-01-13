Re: Israel confiscates sole medical vehicle serving 1,500 Palestinians





The land, two thousand years ago, was a province largely populated by the Ancient Hebrews, who have little or no connection to modern Jews. Those Ancient Hebrews are, however, considered to be the ancestors of the core population of Palestine’s native Muslims and Christians.

Beyond that minor piece of actual history, there is the idiocy of believing that prior inhabitation establish a claim in the modern era. One of the rules of history is that you can’t turn back the clock. Following YOUR logic, all non-Native-Americans must leave the Americas, Europe’s Roma have a claim to the Punjab and the Hungarians have a claim on Central Asia. In other words: idiotic madness.

COnclusion: You are an idiot lunatic.





