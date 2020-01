There you go again! Arguing canned talking points that you can’t support. Please cite an independent source referring to div ersion of UNRWA funds. Further please cite independent sources relating corruption as an issue with Hamas.

To prove YOUR point, YOUR task is as follows:

1. Document the corrupt origin of the money behind the tiny shopping area built in Gaza.

2. Document the corrupt origin of the money behind the (admittedly corrupt Israeli kapo) Abbas’s house.





Source link