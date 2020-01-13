MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel confiscates sole medical vehicle serving 1,500 PalestiniansMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by admin on January 13, 2020 add comment 24 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest [email protected] Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Iran’s only female Olympic medallist says she has defected next article Haití recuerda a las víctimas a 10 años de terremoto The author admin you might also like Iranian Americans Mourn Lost Lives, Protest Against the Tehran Government Re: EU financial aid and the fragmentation of Palestinian society Re: Israel confiscates sole medical vehicle serving 1,500 Palestinians Re: Israel confiscates sole medical vehicle serving 1,500 Palestinians Re: Tel Aviv calls for Gulf States to unite with Israel against Iran Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email