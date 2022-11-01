Re: Israel closes Gaza crossings, arrests 4 fishermen





Palestine is only 1% of what the Jews were aiming at – the conquest of the entire Middle East.

◍ Theodor Herzl Diaries – Vol 1 – Page 342 (April 26, 1896):

The northern frontier ought to be the mountains facing

Cappadocia; the southern, the Suez Canal. The slogan to be

circulated: The Palestine of David and Solomon!

◍ Theodor Herzl Diaries – Vol 2 – Page 711

Discussed with Bodenheimer the demands we will make.

Area: from the Brook of Egypt to the Euphrates.

◍ Genesis 15-18: I will give your descendants the land east

of the Shihor River on the border of Egypt as far as the

Euphrates River.





