Re: Israel carries out air strikes on Gaza Strip





You know that have left out the most vital facts in the equation. I am not an Israeli, nor do I have any religious affiliations. I am student of history for most of my adult life. Palestinian and other Arab leaders never wanted a Palestinian State, they wanted all of Palestinian and rejected any idea of a Jewish State in the Middle East. At least be honest about that. You only have to read the original Hamas and Fatah Charters.

“Concentration camp”! Nice trigger word. And the ever popular Nazi equation! And you throw out Jews “” periodically” get kicked in the @$$ since at least Roman times.” How many Arab Countries have you had since Roman times?

If you want to talk history— since the invention of Islam, Arabs have a historical track record. Egyptians were not Arabs, nor did they speak Arabic. Syrians (Assyrians) were not Arabs, nor did they speak Arabic, Moroccans, Libyans, and Tunisia (Berbers) were not Arabs, nor did they speak Arabic, Iraqis (Kurds, Assyrians, Armenians, Azides, etc) were not Arabs nor did they speak Arabic, Libya was not Arab, nor did they speak Arabic, the Sudan (tribal Africa) was not Arab, nor did they speak Arabic, Tunisia was not Arab, nor did they speak Arabic. Why are they all called “Arab” Countries, “Arab” States, belong to the League of “Arab” Nations, and have to live under some form of Islamic Sharia? Do you think all these ancient cultures just wanted to give up their languages, laws, beliefs and cultural identities voluntarily?

What happened to the Zoroaster Persian Empire, or the Buddhists and Hindus of Afghanistan and Pakistan? Do you think they all wanted to be dominated by an outside religious philosophies and Islamic sharia?

What is you cultural identity and where have you chosen to call your home? I don’t want you to be a hypocrite!





Source link