Neither so called “Palestinians” Nor “Palestine” Exist.

They are just Arabs, in a region formerly ruled by Turks, Great Britain, Jordan, Israel, and now the PLO & Hamas.

“Yeah, Arabs don’t like the idea of the original white people” because they are racists like you, and

It is too late to stop the Jews from staying or “coming home to” Israel, Judea-Samaria, &

the disputed territories (Areas C & E1), that you delusionally call “Palestine”.





Source link