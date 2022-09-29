Re: Israel building US-backed air regional defence alliance with Arab States to counter Iran

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel building US-backed air regional defence alliance with Arab States to counter IranMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on September 29, 2022 add comment 8 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Most original Arab Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Mhoni Vidente advierte nuevo mega temblor en CDMX y da fecha exacta next article 3,000-Year-Old Indigenous Canoe Recovered from Wisconsin Lake The author comredg you might also like Re: Palestinians protest Israeli settler intrusions into Al-Aqsa complex Re: Israel storms Jenin camp, surrounds Palestinian home Re: Palestinians protest Israeli settler intrusions into Al-Aqsa complex Re: Stop them … before they burn the whole region down Re: Egypt: Al-Azhar ignores Al-Qaradawi’s death, while Saudi and UAE media attack him – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email