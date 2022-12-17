close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Israel boosts its profits by arms deals fuelling wars and conflicts

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 14 views
no thumb


Life is “game” ?
Until deception
brings starvation
to the door

It is then the empires topple
as their subjects
rise: to war



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response