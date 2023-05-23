Re: Israel bombs home of martyr Moataz Khawaja in the town of Ni'lin





Mental handicap makes people believe their own fantasies and wishful thoughts…It is some sort of balm against their own truths, when the goys are facing them. Not only do they not know right-from-wrong, all wrongs are right…when faced about their crimes…Indeed, the narcs never admit their wrongs………………The narcs see no wrong in ‘doing wrong’. The narcs are equipped with only one ‘skill’: Perfect lying… Unique in the world that she zaionazis are ethnically narcissistic due to having been brainwashed by the tlmdycks, concerning their superiority over the goys… They define their identity via hating all the others…They get richer by fishing for scenarios of revenge… Sing a new tune, baboon. Talking nonstop about ‘Truth’ and ‘Reality’ just confirms that these 2 words make you feel that you might be able to level up with the intellectuals we all are…





Source link