Re: Israel bombs Damascus, killing two Syrian soldiers

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel bombs Damascus, killing two Syrian soldiersMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 28, 2022 add comment 13 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest The Khazarians should have stayed in Zookrane with their cross dressing Uncle Zelensky pinis piano player. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article China tests a US-style grading scheme to ring-fence banking system from risks as it opens financial market to more foreign participation next article US Supreme Court keeps Title 42 in place The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel courts issued 600 house arrest orders against Palestinian children in 2022 Re: Will the UK's migrant deportation plan get off the ground? Re: Anti-racist Jews critical of Israel expelled by UK Labour during Hanukkah Re: Israel TV slams alleged Egyptian work on free-trade zone with Gaza Re: Anti-racist Jews critical of Israel expelled by UK Labour during Hanukkah Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email