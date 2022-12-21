close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Israel bombs Damascus, killing two Syrian soldiers

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 19 views
no thumb


Probably not. The IRGC hires Pakistani, Afghani and Lebanese (Hezbolla) mercenaries because it’s cheaper and because few Iranians volunteer. At best they supply some advisors.

ncr-iran ORG/en/news/terrorism-a-fundamentalism/iran-regime-recruiting-afghan-mercenaries-to-fight-in-syria-bbc/

ncr-iran PRG/en/news/iran-a-world/iran-regime-s-mercenaries-in-syria-will-be-granted-iranian-citizenship/

What’s truly amazing and a tribute to Israeli intelligence, not one Syrian civilian casualty due to Israeli strikes in Lebanon for the entire year. Every single casualty has been military.

elderofziyon blogspot.COM/2022/12/israels-perfect-record-of-avoiding.html



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response