INDIANS (ET)Re: Israel: Ben Gvir to propose law allowing death penalty for 'terrorists' INDIANS (ET) by comredg on January 29, 2023 add comment 15 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Look at zhat mole. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article In Our View: Mass shootings highlight serious social disease next article Re: Jewish settlers attack Palestinians’ properties – Middle East Monitor The author comredg you might also like Re: Activist mother flees Sweden after authorities pursue her children Re: Thomas Friedman shows that liberal Jews have no reason left to defend Israel Re: The Abraham Accords expose international hypocrisy over Palestine Re: The Abraham Accords expose international hypocrisy over Palestine Re: Extremist Danish politician burns the Quran in Sweden Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email