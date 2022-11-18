Re: Israel bans Palestinians from entering Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron





Even more actual numbers:

Theodor Mommsen (1917-1903) estimated the Jewish population of first century CE Egypt to have been one million out of a total population of eight million (12.5%). 200,000 lived in Alexandria, constituting 40% of the city’s overall population of 500,000. Adolf von Harnack (1851-1930) estimated the Jewish population of Syria, Lebanon to the Euphrates at one million at the time of Nero, with 700,000 in Judea. Overall, the numbers from BEFORE the imaginary Roman ‘expulsion’ come to 4,200,000, making Jews in Palestine a mere 16% of Jews overall at the time.





