“For the first time in over a thousand years, not a single Jew remains in the JewishQuarter. Not a single building remains intact. This makes the Jews return here impossible.”

Abdullah El-Tell, appointed Jordanian military governor of Jerusalem after the illegal occupation the old City in 1948

That’s a Jordanian official backing up the claim that Jews had an unbroken presence in Israel that could not be broken until ethnic cleansing in 1948.





