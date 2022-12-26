Re: Israel bans entry of medical equipment into Gaza, Palestinian authorities warn

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel bans entry of medical equipment into Gaza, Palestinian authorities warnMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 26, 2022 add comment 9 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest knives and AK47 are classified by palestinian terrorists as medical equipment Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Christmas Means Different Things Among Native Americans next article Social media ‘ripped apart’ Nancy Pelosi for being ‘too woke for herself’ The author comredg you might also like Re: Kuwait investigates local bank's dealing with Israeli company Re: " We deeply appreciate this historic gesture to open a Chilean embassy in Palestine", Palestinian Community in Chile president speaks to MEMO Re: " We deeply appreciate this historic gesture to open a Chilean embassy in Palestine", Palestinian Community in Chile president speaks to MEMO Re: Israel bombs Damascus, killing two Syrian soldiers Re: Turkiye discovers 150m barrels of oil reserves worth $12bn Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email