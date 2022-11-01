Re: Israel, Bahrain eye to sign free trade deal by year-end





The most deadly enemies to the Muslims of the world are the Jews for the

simple reason that their God tells them that he had given them a huge amount

of land all the way from the Nile to the Euphrates – but on one condition:

they must expel the indigenous population – that is why when the French, the

British, the Italians, occupied Arab lands, they never resorted to expel the

indigenous population – but the European Jews expelled 90% of the indigenous

population of Palestine – exactly as their god ordered them to do. The land

that they are now occupying in Palestine is less than 1% of what their God

promised them. They will never give up wanting to acquire that huge amount

of land but they would need very powerful nations to help them do it – and

there are no nations on the planet who would let them grab that amount of

land. The European Jews committed horrors including rapes and massacres

and they should be shunned by the entire people of the Middle East. They are a

European people and they do not belong in the Middle East except as visitors.





Source link