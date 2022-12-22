Re: Israel attracts highest number of immigrants in decades





David Ben Gurion and Israel’s Proclamation of Independence provided that Israel would always be opened for the in gathering of the Jewish people. It is open to Jews to make Aliyah by choice in times of peace or in times of need and war. The Declaration of Independence states:

“ERETZ-ISRAEL [(Hebrew) – the Land of Israel] was the birthplace of the Jewish people. Here their spiritual, religious and political identity was shaped. Here they first attained to statehood, created cultural values of national and universal significance and gave to the world the eternal Book of Books.

After being forcibly exiled from their land, the people kept faith with it throughout their Dispersion and never ceased to pray and hope for their return to it and for the restoration in it of their political freedom….

This right is the natural right of the Jewish people to be masters of their own fate, like all other nations, in their own

sovereign State….

THE STATE OF ISRAEL will be open for Jewish immigration and for the Ingathering of the Exiles; it will foster the development of the country for the benefit of all its inhabitants; it will be based on freedom, justice and peace as envisaged by the prophets of Israel; it will ensure complete equality of social and political rights to all its inhabitants irrespective of religion, race or sexx; it will guarantee freedom of religion, conscience, language, education and culture; it will safeguard the Holy Places of all religions; and it will be faithful to the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.”

So it was written and so it was. 70,000 more Jews came back to Israel in 2022.





