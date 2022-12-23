Re: Israel attracts highest number of immigrants in decades





The British, the French, the Italians, left the Middle East. Can you give me the reason why you think the European Jews are different from them and why would a bunch of aliens have the right to remain there? Your fiction about coming home to Palestine has been proven to be just a fiction by DNA and DNA cannot be refuted. So go ahead and tell me WTF is the reason these alien lily white European Jews are clinging to a piece of Arab land. These lily white Europeans happen to be the only group of people on the planet who say they returned home and yet there is nobody on that land that they are related to – nobody, because it’s a goddamn fake claim by a white man returning to a region inhabited by non-Europeans. It is only a matter of time and there will be none of these lily white people remaining in Palestine. You must love your parasitic existence, h u h?





Source link