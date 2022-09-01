Re: Israel attacks UN human rights commissioners to divert attention from its crimes





-Before Israel, there was a British mandate, not a Palestinian state .

-Before the British Mandate, there was the Ottoman Empire, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Ottoman Empire, there was the Islamic state of the Mamluks of Egypt, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Islamic state of the Mamluks of Egypt, there was the Ayubid Empire, not a Palestinian state.

-Godfrey IV of Boulogne, known as Godfrey de Bouillon, conqueror of Jerusalem in 1099

-Before the Ayubid Empire, there was the Frankish and Christian Kingdom of Jerusalem, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Kingdom of Jerusalem, there was the Umayyad and Fatimid empires, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Umayyad and Fatimid empires, there was the Byzantine empire, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Byzantine Empire, there were the Sassanids, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Sassanid Empire, there was the Byzantine Empire, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Byzantine Empire, there was the Roman Empire, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Roman Empire, there was the Hasmonean state, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Hasmonean state, there was the Seleucid, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Seleucid empire, there was the empire of Alexander the Great, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the empire of Alexander the Great, there was the Persian empire, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Persian Empire, there was the Babylonian Empire, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Babylonian Empire, there were the Kingdoms of Israel and Judah, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Kingdoms of Israel and Judah, there was the Kingdom of Israel, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the kingdom of Israel, there was the theocracy of the twelve tribes of Israel, not a Palestinian state.





