Re: Israel arrests four women for providing intelligence to Iran

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel arrests four women for providing intelligence to IranMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 12, 2022 add comment 4 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Wow. From the bottom of the heart, thank God that the four women were not Palestinians. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article NovelVox Selected for Membership in Avaya DevConnect Program next article JHU's Tom Inglesby to advise White House on COVID-19 testing The author comredg you might also like Re: Where are the Maghreb countries headed? Re: Report: 31 Israel soldiers killed in 2021 Re: American Arabs and the visa waiver programme Re: UN launches $1.9bn aid plan for Sudan Re: Israel extends detention of sick Palestinian boy held without charge Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email