Re: Israel arrests Fatah leader, steals thousands of shekels in West Bank





Professor Tauber explains the horror propaganda of the pro-Palestinian liars:

“Horror

Propaganda

The horror propaganda about the affair has continued apace from 1948 to the

present. The following is just a typical story, repeatedly cited, lately by the

exiled Egyptian Muslim preacher, Yusuf Qaradawi: “As a climax of cruelty

certain Jewish terrorists laid wagers on the sexx of the unborn babies of expectant mothers. The wretched women were cruelly disemboweled

alive, their wombs drawn out and searched for the evidence which would

determine the winner.”

However, Palestinians and Muslim preachers are not the only ones who promote

the massacre narrative, Westerners do as well. “Deir Yassin Remembered” is an organization founded in the

United States, interested in building a

memorial to commemorate the affair in a location overlooking the Yad Vashem Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, apparently

in order to draw an analogy between the two. The equation recurs in their

writings, which argue that describing the massacre as “false, exaggerated, or

in dispute” is tantamount to Holocaust revisionism. My research of the affair puts to rest any serious questioning of

whether there was or was not a massacre at Deir Yassin.

There was not.”





