Re: Israel arrests 14-year-old boy in West Bank





Let me tell you a story about a 5 year old Palestinian kid that

was arrested many years ago. When I watched the video, I was 100%

angry. I downloaded the video, I added my own comments on to the

video and then I uploaded it onto my own YouTube account. I began

to note that the video was doing exceptionally well. Then a few

days later, I received a notice from YouTube telling me that the

owners of the video had filed a complaint and that if I did not

respond within two days that the video will be removed. The

address of the people complaining was given to me: what they call

Israel. I immediately knew this was a trick and I disputed the

complaint. Then came another notice from YouTube telling me that

the people who had complained had withdrawn that complaint. It was

a trick like I said and that was probably something they had

always been doing and getting many videos taken down from YouTube.

Then I forgot about the video because I no longer upload any

videos to YouTube – because I had gotten to dislike them too much.

When you search the internet for – 5-year-old Palestinian child

arrested – the video that I uploaded to YouTube would be the first

one to show on the top of the of the page except for Google.

Google made it completely disappear as if it doesn’t even exist,

that is, google must have received complaints and they censored

it. Even with Google censorship, so far, the video had 76,000 views.

Here is that video:





