Re: Israel arrests 14-year-old boy in West Bank

Let me tell you a story about a 5 year old Palestinian kid that
was arrested many years ago. When I watched the video, I was 100%
angry. I downloaded the video, I added my own comments on to the
video and then I uploaded it onto my own YouTube account. I began
to note that the video was doing exceptionally well. Then a few
days later, I received a notice from YouTube telling me that the
owners of the video had filed a complaint and that if I did not
respond within two days that the video will be removed. The
address of the people complaining was given to me: what they call
Israel. I immediately knew this was a trick and I disputed the
complaint. Then came another notice from YouTube telling me that
the people who had complained had withdrawn that complaint. It was
a trick like I said and that was probably something they had
always been doing and getting many videos taken down from YouTube.
Then I forgot about the video because I no longer upload any
videos to YouTube – because I had gotten to dislike them too much.
When you search the internet for – 5-year-old Palestinian child
arrested – the video that I uploaded to YouTube would be the first
one to show on the top of the of the page except for Google.
Google made it completely disappear as if it doesn’t even exist,
that is, google must have received complaints and they censored
it. Even with Google censorship, so far, the video had 76,000 views.
Here is that video: