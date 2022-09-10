Re: Israel army to hold international conference with participation of Arab army chiefs

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel army to hold international conference with participation of Arab army chiefsMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on September 10, 2022 add comment 20 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Made up drivel! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Public trust in US Supreme Court declines after several pivotal rulings next article Judge dismisses Trump’s lawsuit against Hillary Clinton The author comredg you might also like Re: Erdogan to urge Russia to send goods through Black Sea corridor – media Re: US calls on Turkiye, Greece to avoid tensions Re: German broadcaster DW adopts commitment to Israel in code of conduct Re: An anti-Semitism expert says that progressives ‘have the right to exclude Zionists’ – Middle East Monitor Re: An anti-Semitism expert says that progressives ‘have the right to exclude Zionists’ – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email