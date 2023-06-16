Re: Israel: army reprimands soldier who killed Palestinian toddler

You need to remember that Theodor Herzl said on page 711 of his
complete diaries that he was going to demand the land between the
Nile River and the Euphrates. You notice that he used the word
-demand – because he believed it was his own land. That was on
October 15,1898 – 125 years ago – and international Jewry could
only acquire that very tiny bit of Palestine because how much land
the Jews would acquire was completely decided by the powerful
Western countries. What the Jews wanted in addition to Palestine
were: all of Jordan + all of Lebanon + huge chunks of real estate
that belongs to Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Turkey.