Re: Israel army court indicts soldier who threatened to murder commanders

So what … full stop

The ‘what’, Tzatz? Is a contextual one. (As “your Yitzhak Rabin” evidently understood.)

And so:
That cases of ‘psychological disturbance’ do evidence from time to time within the ranks of Israel-Palestine’s armed services: would be at first glance, unremarkable.
And hence, this thread-topic is a contextual one: Just how “normalised” are “these armed services” and what is the prevailing stress level to which the members are subject, from day to day? Do the trend-levels-for-stress improve over time … or do they deteriorate?

The pressures build for promise and Promise, it will be. Now that your word is disregarded to an ever more degree.
Therein lies the nub.



